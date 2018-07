5 gunshots agst journalist's home

Padua, July 16 - Five pistol shots were fired Sunday night against the home of Padua journalist Ario Gervasutti, former editor of Il Giornale di Vicenza and now sub-editor at Il Gazzettino. Three of the shots, fired by person or persons unknown, hit the journalist's son's room. No one was hurt. The episode happened shortly before two o'clock in the morning, police said.