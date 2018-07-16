Rome

EU shd recognise Libya as safe port - Salvini (3)

Rome, July 16 - The EU should recognise Libya as a safe port for migrants, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday. "We must change the norms and make Libyan ports safe," he said. "There is this underlying hypocrisy in Europe according to which you give money to the Libyans, you supply motor launches and you train the Coast Guard but then you deem Libya not a safe port. "It is a European bipolarism that must be overcome," he said, indicating in Moscow what will be Italy's aim at Wednesday's meeting to discuss the Sophia migrant-rescuing mission.

