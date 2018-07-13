Girl, 18, under protection after refusing arranged marriage

Brescia
13/07/2018
Brescia, July 13 - An 18-year-old Pakistani girl from Brescia is under police protection after refusing an arranged marriage, a local daily said Friday. The girl has been placed in a home after reporting the case herself, Il Giornale di Brescia said. Prosecutors are probing the conduct of her father who reportedly would not accept her Western ways.
