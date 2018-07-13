Brescia

Girl, 18, under protection after refusing arranged marriage

In Brescia

Girl, 18, under protection after refusing arranged marriage

Brescia, July 13 - An 18-year-old Pakistani girl from Brescia is under police protection after refusing an arranged marriage, a local daily said Friday. The girl has been placed in a home after reporting the case herself, Il Giornale di Brescia said. Prosecutors are probing the conduct of her father who reportedly would not accept her Western ways.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

'Ndrangheta: cosche infiltrate nell'eolico. 13 arresti. Ecco i nomi.

'Ndrangheta: cosche infiltrate nell'eolico. 13 arresti. Ecco i nomi.

I Rolex della mafia, indagati eccellenti

I Rolex della mafia, indagati eccellenti

Si dimette il direttore del Cas, fondi “insabbiati” alla Regione

Si dimette il direttore del Cas, fondi “insabbiati” alla Regione

di Antonio Siracusano

I funerali di mons. Marra martedì in Cattedrale

I funerali di mons. Marra martedì in Cattedrale

di Marina Bottari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33