Heat alert in 8 cities this weekend

Rome
13/07/2018
Rome, July 13 - The health ministry on Friday issued a heat alert for eight Italian cities this weekend saying the temperature in Rome would hit 36 degrees. In its orange alert, the second of three levels, the ministry said temperatures would vary between 31 and 36 degrees in Rome, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Florence and Latina. The heat may affect susceptible parts of the population, the ministry said.
