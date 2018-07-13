Man shot dead in street near Cremona

Milan
13/07/2018
Milan, July 13 - A man was shot dead in a street at Pandino near Cremona on Friday afternoon. According to early reports he was a 43-year-old Peruvian, shot three times in front of a Chinese restaurant. It was an execution-style shooting with the third shot to the head at point-blank range, a coup de grace. The man was with his girlfriend who was unhurt, police said. Police were said to be onto the alleged killer, who reportedly has a criminal record.
