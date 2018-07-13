Rome

No supplementary budget, Tria confirms

But EU insists on 0.3% adjustment this year

No supplementary budget, Tria confirms

Rome, July 13 - The Italian government will not launch a supplementary budget this year, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria confirmed Friday. Speaking after an ECOFIN meeting, Tria said that "the centre of the budget is reversing a trend to always increase the amount of current-account spending to the detriment of investment spending". He said that increasing investments "would be the real adjustment of the Italian budget". "In the past Italy was granted a lot to boost investments, but then they always fell despite the flexibility obtained," he said, adding that "this is the centre of the question, I believe, not 0.1% or 0.2%." Tria added that that "we will discuss ways and schedules" for debt reduction. Italy needs a structural budget adjustment of 0.3% of GDP in 2018, the ECOFIN said. This would be the equivalent of about five billion euros, sources said. This is because "there is a risk of significant deviation" from the medium term objective (MTO) of balancing the budget, it aid in its recommendations to members. In 2019, the ECOFIN added, "given the debt above 60%", the required adjustment will be 0.6%.

