BoI trims GDP forecasts for 2018, 2019, tariff risk

Rome
13/07/2018
Rome, July 13 - The Bank of Italy on Friday trimmed its 2018 and 2019 growth forecasts from 1.4% to 1.3% and from 1.2% to 1% because of the risk of protectionist tariffs and oil-price hikes. The central bank also said that while the spread between Italian and German 10-year bonds had fallen recently, "volatility remains high".
