Brussels

Must boost investment spending says econ min

Don't bother abt Savona's 'black swan' - Tria

Brussels, July 13 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Friday he wasn't bothered" by fake news on the euro such as the "black swan" evoked by European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona earlier this week. Speaking after an ECOFIN meeting, Tria added that "we will discuss ways and schedules" for debt reduction. He said "the centre of the budget is reversing a trend to always increase the amount of current-account spending to the detriment of investment spending".

