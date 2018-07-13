Rome

26.9% in Italy have degrees, penultimate in EU

30% in north and centre, 21% in south

Rome, July 13 - Some 26.9% of Italian 30-34-year-olds have university degrees against an EU average of 39.9%, ISTAT said Friday. Italy is second last in the EU in this regard, the statistics agency said. Some 30% in the north and centre had degrees and 21% in the south, ISTAT said. Some 14% of Italian 18-24-year-olds have given up their studies, ISTAT said. The drop-out rate rose to 18.5% in the poorer south of Italy, the statistics agency said. Some 66.9% of Italians have a school-leaving diploma compared with an EU average of 77%, ISTAT said.

