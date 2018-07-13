Rome

Debt up to record 2.327 tn in May - BoI

Up 3.6% this year says central bank

Rome, July 13 - Italy's public debt reached a new high of 2.327 trillion euros in May, the Bank of Italy said Friday. That was 14.6 billion euros up on the previous month, the central bank said. The BoI said debt had risen 84.3 billion since the end of 2017, a rise of 3.6%. Italy's public debt, at over 130% of GDP, is the second highest in the eurozone after Greece's.

