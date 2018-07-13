4 probed after girl, 13, sucked into pool pipe

Rome

Rome, July 12 - Four people have been placed under investigation after a 13-year-old girl drowned after being sucked into a swimming pool's suction pipe at Sperlonga south of Rome on Wednesday afternoon, police said Friday. The girl was reportedly on holiday at a chic hotel in the storied resort when she had the accident. She was taken to hospital in serious condition and died overnight. Carabinieri are investigating.

