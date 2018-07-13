Rome

4 guilty of race hate in Roma camp fire

In Turin in 2011

Rome, July 13 - Four people were found guilty Friday of ethnic and racial hatred in setting fire to a Roma camp in Turin in 2011, judicial sources said. A Turin appeals court found them guilty of starting the fire after a protest rally against the camp in the outlying Vallette district. When the sentence was read out, one of the onlookers outside the courtroom shouted out "it's a joke". But the court cut the sentences of those found guilty to 2-4 years, judicial sources said. The protest took place after a girl, to hide from her parents that she had had sex, "fabricated a story that she had been raped by Gypsies", the sentence said.

