Brussels

Italy needs 0.3% budget move in 2018 - ECOFIN

And 0.6% next year

Italy needs 0.3% budget move in 2018 - ECOFIN

Brussels, July 13 - Italy needs a structural budget adjustment of 0.3% of GDP in 2018, the ECOFIN said Friday. This is because "there is a risk of significant deviation" from the medium term objective (MTO) of balancing the budget, it aid in its recommendations to members. In 2019, the ECOFIN added, "given the debt above 60%", the required adjustment will be 0.6%. photo: Economy Minister Giovanni Tria

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

'Ndrangheta: cosche infiltrate nell'eolico. 13 arresti. Ecco i nomi.

'Ndrangheta: cosche infiltrate nell'eolico. 13 arresti. Ecco i nomi.

Si dimette il direttore del Cas, fondi “insabbiati” alla Regione

Si dimette il direttore del Cas, fondi “insabbiati” alla Regione

di Antonio Siracusano

I funerali di mons. Marra martedì in Cattedrale

I funerali di mons. Marra martedì in Cattedrale

di Marina Bottari

I Rolex della mafia, indagati eccellenti

I Rolex della mafia, indagati eccellenti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33