Italy needs 0.3% budget move in 2018 - ECOFIN

Brussels
13/07/2018
Brussels, July 13 - Italy needs a structural budget adjustment of 0.3% of GDP in 2018, the ECOFIN said Friday. This is because "there is a risk of significant deviation" from the medium term objective (MTO) of balancing the budget, it aid in its recommendations to members. In 2019, the ECOFIN added, "given the debt above 60%", the required adjustment will be 0.6%. photo: Economy Minister Giovanni Tria
