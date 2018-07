Soccer: Conte sacked as Chelsea boss

Rome, July 13 - Antonio Conte has been sacked as Chelsea boss, the Premier League club said Friday, confirming persistent rumours. The former Juventus and Italy boss was fired by owner Roman Abramovich. "We wish Antonio every success in his future career," the Blues said. In his two-year spell Conte led Chelsea to a Premier League title and an FA Cup trophy. Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is tipped to take over at Stamford Bridge, British media said Thursday.