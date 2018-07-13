Rome

We'll cut MPs after vitalizi says Di Maio

Govt will present bill to change Constitution says M5S chief

Rome, July 13 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday the government, after cutting 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions on Thursday, would now go on to cut the number of MPs. "After the vitalizi cut I now think the time has come to cut the number of MPs," he said. Asked how long it would take, he said "we have to present a constitutional bill because we have to make a constitutional change". "But it's in the government contract" between his own anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, Di Maio said. Changing Italy's Constitution entails a lengthy parliamentary process.

