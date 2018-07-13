Hope Ronaldo signing won't hurt Agnelli firms -Salvini

Rome
13/07/2018
Rome, July 13 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday he hoped the 112-million-euro signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Juventus from Real Madrid would not hurt other firms in the Agnelli group. "The important thing is that this money does not damage the other family firms," he said. "As a Milan fan I can only express sour grapes," Salvini said, adding that "this is private money". Ronaldo, 33, has signed a three-year contract giving him 30 million euros a year.
