19 nabbed at Turin 'social centre'

For clashes with police on Labour Day 2017

Rome, July 12 - Italian police on Friday arrested 19 people at a so-called 'social centre' in Turin in a probe into scuffles in the northwestern city on Labour Day last year. Social centres are squats housing young leftists, anticapitalists and anarchists, dubbed 'antagonists', across Italy. The scuffles broke out at a march when the antagonists' group numbering some 200 people broke off and tried to reach the central San Carlo square, where trade unions were holding a rally. The antagonists met a barricade of police and started throwing eggs, stones and sticks. The antagonist group Askatasuna issued a statement Friday describing the arrests as "a major repressive operation".

