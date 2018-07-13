Sophia only carries out 10% of rescues - commander

Rome, July 13 - The commander of the EunavforMed Sophia mission, Admiral Enrico Credendino, told ANSA Friday that the op only carried out 10% of migrant rescue operations but this was an "obligation". Rescues, he said, "are not in our mandate" but "a sailor has the moral obligation to intervene to save lives at sea," he said. In three years the Sophia mission has saved 44,900 migrants, he said, but that is only 10% of the total. "We are not a pull factor", he said. "We must fight the networks of people traffickers and we have results on that", he said.