Woman, 84, bludgeoned to death by son-in-law

Turin, July 12 - An 84-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her son-in-law near Turin on Thursday. Adele Crosetto was rushed to the ER at Leini but died soon after her arrival. The son-in-law, 71, attacked her while she was in bed. She had been bed-bound for some time, police said. The attack happened in the family farmhouse, they said.

