'Ghosts of universe' seen in black hole

Rome, July 12 - The 'ghosts of the universe', or cosmic neutrinos, have been detected for the first time in a blazar, a galaxy centred on a huge black hole, according to the Antarctic-based IceCube experiment which alerted NASA's Fermi telescope. Another 15 experiments, some of them Italian, also saw the blazar. The discovery was announced in the United States on Thursday. The so-called ghosts are seen as "messengers of the new astronomy," sources said. Many Italian universities and research institutes took part in the discovery. They include the Space Agency (ASI), The National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN) and the National Institute for Astrophysics.