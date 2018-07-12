Rome

Not giving up, injustice repaired on vitalizi - Fico

Not scared of Constitutional Court says House Speaker

Not giving up, injustice repaired on vitalizi - Fico

Rome, July 12 - House Speaker Roberto Fico said Thursday "I'm not giving up and I'll never give up" after the Speaker's office OK'd his deliberation cutting vitalizi parliamentary pensions. He said "today we have repaired a social injustice and therefore a wound". Fico said he was not afraid of suits on "acquired rights" to the Constitutional Court. "The deliberation is constitutional", he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

'Ndrangheta: cosche infiltrate nell'eolico. 13 arresti. Ecco i nomi.

'Ndrangheta: cosche infiltrate nell'eolico. 13 arresti. Ecco i nomi.

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33