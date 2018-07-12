Not giving up, injustice repaired on vitalizi - Fico

Rome
12/07/2018
Rome, July 12 - House Speaker Roberto Fico said Thursday "I'm not giving up and I'll never give up" after the Speaker's office OK'd his deliberation cutting vitalizi parliamentary pensions. He said "today we have repaired a social injustice and therefore a wound". Fico said he was not afraid of suits on "acquired rights" to the Constitutional Court. "The deliberation is constitutional", he said.
