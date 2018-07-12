Giorgio Cafiero freed in Turkey - Conte

Rome, July 12 - An Italo-American citizen stopped in Turkey on March 22, Giorgio Cafiero, has been released and will soon fly to the United States and then to Italy, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday. He said that, at a NATO summit in Brussels, he had asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for "special attention" to the case, "which there has been". Diplomatic sources confirmed to ANSA that the blogger and activist had been released.