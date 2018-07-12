Brussels

Italian PM to ask EU to change Sophia mission

'In line with EU summit conclusions'

Italian PM to ask EU to change Sophia mission

Brussels, July 12 - Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he would be sending a letter to European partners and institutions in which he would ask that changes be brought in for the EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia. The EU naval mission aims to neutralize smuggling routes in the Mediterranean and has its operational headquarters in Rome. Conte's statements were made at the end of a NATO summit in Brussels. He said that he would ask changes to be made ''in line with the conclusions of the EU summit in late June''.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33