Italian PM to ask EU to change Sophia mission

Brussels, July 12 - Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he would be sending a letter to European partners and institutions in which he would ask that changes be brought in for the EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia. The EU naval mission aims to neutralize smuggling routes in the Mediterranean and has its operational headquarters in Rome. Conte's statements were made at the end of a NATO summit in Brussels. He said that he would ask changes to be made ''in line with the conclusions of the EU summit in late June''.