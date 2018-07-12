No extra NATO spending by Italy - Conte

Rome

Drafting letter fro EU on migrants says Italy PM

Rome, July 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said after a NATO summit Thursday that "Italy has inherited spending commitments as far as the contribution to NATO concerns which we have not altered. Therefore there is no additional spending". Conte said Thursday that "I am drafting a letter to Juncker, Tusk and the European institutions to push Europe on the implementation of those innovative principles on immigration that emerged from the European Council". He said he had discussed migrants in a tete-a-tete with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Conte added that there was no "acrimony or conflict" with French President Emmanuel Macron and "we will defend our positions everywhere".

