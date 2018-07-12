Will take 50 yrs to expel 500,000 migrants - Salvini

Innsbruck

Innsbruck, July 12 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday "Italy has a backlog of 500,000 illegal immigrants and if we don't manage to expel more than 10,000 a year we'll take 50 years to make up for the past". He said there had been "no concrete results" from EU initiatives in Africa. Salvini said at an informal meeting of EU interior ministers that "It's right to think of what will happen in a few months but another two migrant boats are arriving in Italy with hundreds of migrants. "My problem is today, not a few months' time". There has still been no interior ministry indication on the Diciotti coast guard ship offloading its 67 migrants at Trapani, ANSA sources said. Meanwhile a sailboat with 60 migrants aboard is heading for the Siracusa area, while 23 Tunisians have landed at the stepping-stone island of Lampedusa.

