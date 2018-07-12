Diciotti docking at Trapani - min sources

Rome
12/07/2018
Rome, July 12 - The Dicotti coast guard ship with 67 migrants aboard is docking at Trapani and a probe is ongoing into alleged troublemakers who allegedly threatened the lives of the crew of the boat that first rescued them, the Vos Thalassa, interior ministry sources said Thursday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has vowed to punish them.
