Rome

Diciotti docking at Trapani - min sources

Probe into 'troublemakers' ongoing

Diciotti docking at Trapani - min sources

Rome, July 12 - The Dicotti coast guard ship with 67 migrants aboard is docking at Trapani and a probe is ongoing into alleged troublemakers who allegedly threatened the lives of the crew of the boat that first rescued them, the Vos Thalassa, interior ministry sources said Thursday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has vowed to punish them.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33