Another bus goes up in flames in Rome

No one hurt

Rome, July 12 - Another bus went up in flames in Rome on Thursday but no one was hurt. The bus caught fire at the crossroads between Viale Regina Elena and Viale dell'Università, fire teams said. Rome prosecutors recently said they were probing recent bus fires in the Italian capital for suspected lack of maintenance. On May 11 one bus burst into a ball of fire in the central Via del Tritone between the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, and another went up in smoke in the outlying Castel Poziano district. On May 9 there were two small fires on two vehicles, one in the central Piazza Venezia where Mussolini used to make his speeches. They were quickly put out. There have now been 12 fires on Rome buses this year and there were 22 last year. No one has been hurt. City transport company ATAC and Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi have come under fire. The fires in Via Del Tritone and via di Castel Porziano got huge international coverage. Why Do Rome's Buses Keep Catching Fire? asked the BBC, which said Romans "wearily noted" that ATAC and not ISIS was to blame, and reported the social media hashtag #flambus which is based on ATAC's former name Trambus.

