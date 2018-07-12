Pisa, July 12 - There may be as much as 2,000 tonnes of microplastic on Italian beaches, Pisa university chemistry department researchers said Thursday in the first study of its kind in Italy. They spoke after examining samples of sand from the mouth of Arno and the Serchio. The researchers found a large quantity of polymers, up to 5-10 grammes per square metre, deriving mostly from packaging or single-use objects washed up on the shores. The total estimate is between one thousand and two thousand tonnes of microplatic.