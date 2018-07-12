Parnasi must remain in jail, Cassation Court rules

Rome, July 12 - Italy's supreme Cassation Court on Thursday ruled that construction businessman Luca Parnasi, one of the main suspects in a probe into alleged corruption linked to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium, must remain in jail. The Cassation ruled against a request filed by Parnasi's defense team that asked the court to annul a pre-trial detention order issued by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP). The GIP said in the ruling that the entrepreneur had not distanced himself from the ''tested corruption system he had created but, on the contrary, appears to have protected and preserved it to maintain its effectiveness intact''. High profile figures from the worlds of politics and business were among nine people arrested last month over alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the Italian capital, sources said. They included Vice President of the Lazio Regional Assembly, Forza Italia member Adriano and Luca Lanzalone, the president of water and energy utility ACEA, along with Parnasi.