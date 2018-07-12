Rome

Parnasi must remain in jail, Cassation Court rules

Entrepreneur at the center of probe into Rome stadium

Parnasi must remain in jail, Cassation Court rules

Rome, July 12 - Italy's supreme Cassation Court on Thursday ruled that construction businessman Luca Parnasi, one of the main suspects in a probe into alleged corruption linked to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium, must remain in jail. The Cassation ruled against a request filed by Parnasi's defense team that asked the court to annul a pre-trial detention order issued by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP). The GIP said in the ruling that the entrepreneur had not distanced himself from the ''tested corruption system he had created but, on the contrary, appears to have protected and preserved it to maintain its effectiveness intact''. High profile figures from the worlds of politics and business were among nine people arrested last month over alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the Italian capital, sources said. They included Vice President of the Lazio Regional Assembly, Forza Italia member Adriano and Luca Lanzalone, the president of water and energy utility ACEA, along with Parnasi.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33