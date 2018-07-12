Innsbruck

Italy-Germany-Austria migrant deal

Interior ministers reach agreement in Innsbruck

Italy-Germany-Austria migrant deal

Innsbruck, July 12 - Interior ministers Matteo Salvini of Italy, Horst Seehofer of Germany and Herbert Kickl of Austria said after talks here Thursday that an "axis of the willing" led by Vienna, Berlin and Rome would curb migrant departures and landings in Europe, so that only those who are really fleeing was arrive in Europe. Italian proposals on migrants should become EU ones, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after three-way talks in Innsbruck Thursday with German and Austrian counterparts Horst Seehofer and Herbert Kickl. "It will bring satisfaction if Italian proposals become European ones with a reduction of migrant departures, landings and costs," he said. "If the Italian model becomes European it will be cause for pride".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33