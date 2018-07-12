13 arrested in Calabria anti-Ndrangheta op

Reggio Calabria

Reggio Calabria, July 12 - Reggio Calabria Carabinieri police early on Thursday arrested 13 alleged members of the 'Ndrangheta local crime syndicate and entrepreneurs. Police coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators in the Calabrian city believe local 'Ndrangheta clans systematically infiltrated construction work for wind farms in the provinces of Reggio Calabria, Catanzaro, Crotone and Vibo Valentia. The suspects allegedly extorted money from the companies carrying out work for wind parks in Calabria through firms controlled by local clans. They are charged with, among other things, mafia association, extortion, illicit competition through violence and threats, damages aggravated by the mafia-style method and objective, illicit methods in giving or promising profits.

