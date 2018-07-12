Italy, Germany, Austria agree on immigration, ministers say

Innsbruck, July 12 - The interior ministers of Italy, Matteo Salvini, Germany, Horst Seehofer, and Austria, Herbert Kickl, said Thursday after a trilateral meeting in Innsbruck that they agree that the flow of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe must be stemmed and that only refugees fleeing war must be allowed to reach the continent. The premiers said they are scheduled to meet again on July 19 in Vienna "to continue the positive cooperation and to realize this great project", said Kickl. "We agree on very important things that concern Europe's future". He described immigration as an issue "where there was a lack of order for a long time, which we want to bring, avoiding that migrants can easily reach Europe, apart from truly vulnerable people". Italian Premier Matteo Salvini said after the trilateral meeting that he will be satisfied "if Italian proposals will be able to become European with a reduction of departures, landings, deaths and costs". "If the Italian model will become European it will be a reason to be proud".