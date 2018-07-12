Diciotti heading for Trapani

Trapani, July 12 - The Italian coast guard Diciotti ship was heading for Trapani Thursday to offload 67 migrants that have been at the centre of a government row. The row has pitted Interior Minister Matteo Salvini against Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli. Salvini insisted on having assurances that alleged troublemakers aboard the ship would be instantly arrested. A Ghanian man and a Sudanese man allegedly quarreled with officials after they were rescued by private Italian tug Vos Thalassa, before being transferred to the Diciotti. Salvini has closed Italian ports to NGO ships and has threatened to do the same with navy ships, causing a row with the defence ministry.