Brussels

EU cuts Italy GDP forecast to 1.3% 2018, 1.1% 2019

Italy, UK last in EU

EU cuts Italy GDP forecast to 1.3% 2018, 1.1% 2019

Brussels, July 12 - The European Commission on Thursday cut its growth forecasts for Italy to 1.3% this year and 1.1% next. The EC said that Italy "will not escape the loss of impetus of the advanced economies". Britain and Italy remain last in the EU growth table, the EC said. Eurozone growth will fall to 2.1% this year and 2% next, the EC said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33