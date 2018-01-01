EU cuts Italy GDP forecast to 1.3% 2018, 1.1% 2019

Brussels
12/07/2018
Brussels, July 12 - The European Commission on Thursday cut its growth forecasts for Italy to 1.3% this year and 1.1% next. The EC said that Italy "will not escape the loss of impetus of the advanced economies". Britain and Italy remain last in the EU growth table, the EC said. Eurozone growth will fall to 2.1% this year and 2% next, the EC said.
