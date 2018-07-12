Rome

Girl, 13, sucked into pool pipe, drowns

In Sperlonga

Rome, July 12 - A 13-year-old girl drowned after being sucked into a swimming pool's suction pipe at Sperlonga south of Rome on Wednesday afternoon, police said Thursday. The girl was reportedly on holiday at a chic hotel in the storied resort when she had the accident. She was taken to hospital in serious condition and died overnight. Carabinieri are investigating.

