Tutino acquittal for Via Palestro massacre definitive

Milan
12/07/2018
Milan, July 12 - The acquittal of alleged mafioso Filippo Marcello Tutino in the Via Palestro massacre in Milan in 1993 became definitive on Thursday. In the massacre, five people died and another 12 were injured when a car bomb went off in front of Contemporary Art Pavilion. The supreme Court of Cassation rejected prosecutors' requests and found Tutino not guilty. The bombing was part of a campaign by Cosa Nostra. The Sicilian Mob also hit art sites in Rome and Florence, killing a total of 10 people. Tutino was said to be the 'inside man' for the Graviano brothers.
