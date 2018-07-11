Rome

Working to use EU funds for basic income - Savona

Structural funds could be used - European affairs minister

Rome, July 11 - European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said Wednesday that the government was working to find a way to use EU funds to finance its pledge to introduce a 'citizenship wage' basic income. "The government is working on a model of citizenship wage (compatible with the use of) structural European funds, of which the Social Fund is a component," Savona told a question time session in the Lower House. He said that if the funds had "the role of a mere income support" this could be incompatible with EU rules, but he added that "active measures" such as employment committees could be supported by them.

