Rome

We'll punish those to blame Alitalia's plight - Di Maio

We're analysing situation says industry minister

We'll punish those to blame Alitalia's plight - Di Maio

Rome, July 11 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the new government will punish the people to blame for the plight of Alitalia, the former flag-carrier that is in extraordinary administration and the State is trying to find a buyer for. "The government is analysing all the economic information because we want to identify and punish those responsible for the current situation," Di Maio told the Senate. He said that he had had no talks with potential buyers Lufthansa and EasyJet.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33