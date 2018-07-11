Not at World Cup but let's support Italy - Di Maio

Rome, July 11 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio called for more patriotism on Wednesday when asked about policy concerns raised by Italian banking association ABI and the Bank of Italy. "We are not at the World Cup, but let's at least support Italy," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said. "I call on everyone to support Italy together to obtain results for Italy, including for debt reduction, and to respect a recipe of investment, not austerity".