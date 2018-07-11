Rome

Not at World Cup but let's support Italy - Di Maio

Recipe should be investment, not austerity, says deputy premier

Not at World Cup but let's support Italy - Di Maio

Rome, July 11 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio called for more patriotism on Wednesday when asked about policy concerns raised by Italian banking association ABI and the Bank of Italy. "We are not at the World Cup, but let's at least support Italy," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said. "I call on everyone to support Italy together to obtain results for Italy, including for debt reduction, and to respect a recipe of investment, not austerity".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33