Contribution to family counts for alimony - top court

Rome, July 11 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday published a ruling that ends a conflict of jurisprudence created by a previous sentence which said that former spouse's standard of living during a marriage was not the parameter for alimony payments. The new ruling said that alimony payments should be based on "composite criteria" that takes account of the "respective economic-asset situations" and "gives particular importance to the contribution of the ex spouse... to the common and personal patrimony, in relation to the length of the marriage, the future earning potential and age".

