Foreign-fighter risk with migration - Conte

Rome
11/07/2018
Rome, July 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that there was a risk of foreign fighters being among the asylum seekers coming to Europe from North Africa. "The threats on the southern front regarding terrorism are very significant," Conte said as he arrived at the NATO summit in Brussels, stressing the importance of the reinforcement of the NATO hub in Naples. "Risks and the danger of foreign fighters could come from immigration".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online