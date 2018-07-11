Rome

Foreign-fighter risk with migration - Conte

Premier at NATO summit in Brussels

Rome, July 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that there was a risk of foreign fighters being among the asylum seekers coming to Europe from North Africa. "The threats on the southern front regarding terrorism are very significant," Conte said as he arrived at the NATO summit in Brussels, stressing the importance of the reinforcement of the NATO hub in Naples. "Risks and the danger of foreign fighters could come from immigration".

di Emanuele Cammaroto

