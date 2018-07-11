Rome

No 'plan B' to quit euro - Di Maio

Don't know if others want to kick us out - deputy premier

No 'plan B' to quit euro - Di Maio

Rome, July 11 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the 5-Star Movement/League government is not preparing a 'plan B' featuring Italy dropping the euro as its currency. On Tuesday European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said that Italy should be ready for every eventuality, including that of being forced out of the eurozone. "I can say that I am not thinking about this and the government is not working on this," Di Maio, who is also M5S leader, told La7 television. "The government does not want to quit the euro. "I don't know if others will try to kick us out, but that is not what we want and we won't put others in the condition to be able to do so".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Disarticolata rete di spaccio, 60 provvedimenti cautelari

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

Non si ferma ad un posto di blocco, folle corsa nel cuore della città

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

De Luca: la Cassazione ci ha dato nuovamente ragione

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Turbativa appalti pubblici, 40 arresti in Calabria

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

Eseguito l’esame autoptico, ora si attendono le risposte

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33