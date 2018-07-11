No 'plan B' to quit euro - Di Maio

Rome, July 11 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the 5-Star Movement/League government is not preparing a 'plan B' featuring Italy dropping the euro as its currency. On Tuesday European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said that Italy should be ready for every eventuality, including that of being forced out of the eurozone. "I can say that I am not thinking about this and the government is not working on this," Di Maio, who is also M5S leader, told La7 television. "The government does not want to quit the euro. "I don't know if others will try to kick us out, but that is not what we want and we won't put others in the condition to be able to do so".