Soccer: Ronaldo boost for Champions League - Allegri

Even more aware we can win it now says Juve boss

Brussels, July 11 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Wednesday that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will be a big boost to the Italian giants' drive to win the Champions League. "We've always had winning the Champions League as an objective," Allegri said on the fringes of a European Parliament event in Brussels. "The acquisition of Ronaldo definitely gives us more awareness that we can achieve it". The 33-year-old Portugal great arrives from Real Madrid in a transfer worth a total of 112 million euros. He has signed a four-year deal and will reportedly get 30 million euros a year. "I think Cristiano Ronaldo is a very important buy and a leap in terms of quality for everyone," Allegri said.

