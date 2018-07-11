3 alleged 'Ndrangheta members arrested near Rome

Rome
11/07/2018
Rome, July 11 - Rome police coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators on Wednesday ordered the arrest of three suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta Molè clan based in Gioia Tauro, Calabria. The suspects arrested Wednesday are accused of infiltrating local businesses in Rocca di Papa, in the Castelli Romani area near Rome. They are charged, among other things, of fraudulently registering and transferring assets. Police also seized assets worth about four million euros.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Salvini: "La 'ndrangheta va annientata"
di Alfonso Naso
L’auto incendiata a una docente, al vaglio filmati e testimonianze
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online