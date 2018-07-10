Man tries to attack Health Minister Grillo

Naples

At Naples hospital, unhurt

Naples, July 10 - A man reportedly tried to attack Health Minister Giulia Grillo as she was going into a Naples hospital on Tuesday. The man suddenly threw himself at the minister and was restrained by her bodyguards, local sources said. Grillo was unhurt. "I'm fine," she said later. "It was just an individual who wanted to hand over a file on a previous health case," she said.

