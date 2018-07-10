Soccer: Ronaldo joins Juventus from Real Madrid +RPT+

(corrects age). Rome, July 10 - Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday joined Turin giants Juventus from Spanish giants Real Madrid in a four-year deal worth a total of 112 million euros. "The time has come to pursue a new path in my life and for this reason I asked Real Madrid to accept my sale", said the 33-year-old (RPT 33-year-old) Portugal great, who will reportedly get 30 million euros a year. In a long note on Real's site, he said "Real won my heart and I will never stop saying thank you: but I thought long and hard and I know it is time to start a new cycle". Real, for its part, said, "in accordance with the wishes of the player", it had reached a deal with Juve. Ronaldo "will always be one of the great symbols for Real and a unique reference for the next generations: Real will always be his home". The striker is moving for a total of 112 million euros - 100 in two tranches to Real plus additional fees and a FIFA solidarity fee totalling 12 million euros.