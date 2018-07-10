Rome

Health ministry recalls Pinguin frozen veg mix

Third recall after Freshona and Findus minestrone frozen veg

Health ministry recalls Pinguin frozen veg mix

Rome, July 10 - The Italian Health Ministry on Tuesday recalled a production lot of mixed frozen vegetables from the Pinguin brand, due to the presence of the bacteria Lysteria monocytogenes. The lot is made up of 2.5 kg packages identified with lot number W1715838G with the expiration date of July 6, 2019 produced by Greenyard Frozen Belgium in a Hungarian plant. This is the third recall in Italy, following frozen vegetables by Freshona and Findus minestrone, due to a Listeria outbreak in Europe, which has seen 47 cases since 2015, nine of which have been fatal.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

'Ndrangheta: cosche violente e spregiudicate, 38 fermi

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

"I clan di Rosarno erano pronti alla guerra"

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

Chiuso a Milano il bar della moglie di Rocco Papalia

«Vorrei sapere com’è morta mia figlia»

«Vorrei sapere
com’è morta mia figlia»

di Vinicio Leonetti

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

L’abbraccio dei Negramaro ai lettori della Gazzetta / Video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33