Tennis: Giorgi wins 1st set but loses to Williams

Rome
10/07/2018
Rome, July 10 - Camila Girogi's Wimbledon dream lasted for one set against Serena Williams when she took the first one in their quarterfinal before running out a 3-6 6-3 6-4 loser to the former world number one. It was the first time the 26-year-old Macerata native had been in a slam quarters.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online