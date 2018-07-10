Tennis: Giorgi wins 1st set but loses to Williams

Rome

Dream dies for Macerata native, 26

Rome, July 10 - Camila Girogi's Wimbledon dream lasted for one set against Serena Williams when she took the first one in their quarterfinal before running out a 3-6 6-3 6-4 loser to the former world number one. It was the first time the 26-year-old Macerata native had been in a slam quarters.

