Brussels

Repatriation centres in third countries - Austria

For those who can't be sent back to countries of origin

Brussels, July 10 - The Austrian EU duty presidency has drawn up a proposal for migrant repatriation centres in third countries. The centres would be for those migrants who cannot be sent back because of a lack of cooperation by origin countries, said the proposal, a copy of which was obtained by ANSA. The document was discussed Monday at the strategic committee on immigration, frontiers and asylum. It forms part of the draft for the agenda prepared by Vienna for Wednesday's meeting in Innsbruck with German, Austrian and Italian officials.

