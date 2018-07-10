Soccer: Ronaldo is Juve's - Marca

Rome

Just official announcement lacking

Rome, July 10 - Real Madrid and Juventus have agreed on a 105-million-euro fee for Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal striker's move to Turin only needs to be officially announced now, Spanish sports daily Marca said Tuesday. There will "shortly" be an announcement by the clubs and the player, Marca said. Ronaldo, 34, has been linked to a move to Juve for over a week. Ronaldo, Juve Chairman Andrea Agnelli and the player's agent Jorge Mendes are set to meet at the Greek resort of Costa Navarino, sources said. Mendes earlier met Real President Florentino Perez in Madrid, they said. Juve, who have won the last seven Serie A titles in succession, reckon CR7 will be the final part of the jigsaw they need to finally lift a Champions League trophy after years of coming close.

